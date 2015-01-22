By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 22 India and Russia have agreed
to speed work on a fifth-generation military aircraft, Indian
officials said on Thursday, in a vote of confidence in an old
defence partner days before U.S. President Barack Obama arrives
to advance ties.
India and Russia signed a deal in 2010 to jointly develop
and produce a stealth jet for both their militaries, as well as
third countries, in what India said at the time would become the
biggest defence programme in its history.
But five years on, progress has been slowed by arguments
over how much each partner should contribute to design and
development and whether the aircraft should be a single-seater
or a twin-seater, as insisted on by the Indian Air Force.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his
Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday to review the
project as well as another ambitious plan to build 400 advanced
helicopters in India annually, announced when President Vladimir
Putin visited last month.
"We have decided to fast-track many of the issues (relating
to the fighter jet)," a defence ministry official quoted
Parrikar as telling reporters late on Wednesday. The ministers
agreed to review progress every three months.
New Delhi's push to get the Russian projects off the ground
comes amid preparations to host Obama as the guest of honour at
its Republic Day parade on Jan. 26.
India and the United States are ramping up ties, including
on defence hardware, where Washington has emerged as one of the
country's top three suppliers.
But New Delhi has been careful to maintain old ties
including those with countries, such as Russia and Iran, that
have often put it at odds with the West.
Russia had stood by India when the United States and its
allies had imposed sanctions for its nuclear and missile
programmes, said former Indian Army brigadier Gurmeet Kanwal.
"India's acquisition of weapons and defence equipment from
Russia has been the most enduring part of the India-Russia
strategic partnership," Kanwal said.
Relations between Russia and the United States have sunk to
their lowest level since the end of the Cold War, mainly because
of Moscow's confrontation with the West over the crisis in
Ukraine, during which the West has imposed sanctions on Russia.
Russia is isolated and its economy in tatters, Obama said in
his state of the union address this week.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)