NEW DELHI Dec 11 Russia's state-owned Rosatom
said it would supply 12 nuclear energy reactors for India over
20 years, under an agreement aimed at boosting nuclear energy
cooperation signed by the two countries during a summit in New
Delhi on Thursday.
A 1,000-megawatt reactor is operating at the Russian-built
Kudankulam power station in India's Tamil Nadu province, with a
second due to come onstream in 2015.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had been pushing for
Rosatom to increase the number of reactors it could supply to as
many as 25.
Indian officials say that a total of six reactors will be
built at Kudankulam, with a further six to follow at a site that
has not yet been determined.
