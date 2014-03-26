BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
NEW DELHI, March 26 India's supreme court on Wednesday agreed to release on bail the head of the Sahara conglomerate, after setting certain conditions.
The court asked Sahara to deposit 50 billion rupees ($826.7 million) to the securities regulator as well as provide bank guarantees for another 50 billion rupees.
Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy, 65, was arrested on Feb. 28 after failing to appear at a contempt hearing in a long-running legal battle between the group and the Indian securities regulator over refund of billions of dollars to investors in outlawed bonds.
He had been held in a Delhi jail since March 4. (Reporting by suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar