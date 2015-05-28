(Fixes garbled headline)
MUMBAI May 28 Troubled Indian conglomerate
Sahara, the founder of which has been held in a jail for more
than a year, has dismissed media reports saying it is
participating in an auction of the Grosvenor House hotel in
London as "incorrect and speculative".
Sahara bought the Grosvenor in 2010 but the hotel was placed
in administration and put up for sale in March after Bank of
China's loan on the 494-room property, operated by Marriott
International, was declared in default.
Indian media this week cited unnamed sources as saying that
Sahara, through one of its units, Aamby Valley City Mauritius,
was bidding to buy back the hotel.
"We would hereby like to clarify that Sahara or any of its
group companies is not participating in any such re-auctioning,"
Sahara said in a statement on Thursday.
Sahara founder Subrata Roy was arrested in March last year
after the company failed to comply with a court order to refund
money it had raised from millions of small investors by selling
them bonds later ruled to be illegal.
India's capital markets regulator and the Supreme Court have
estimated that Sahara owes as much as $7 billion to the bond
investors, but Sahara says it has repaid 95 percent of the
amount due.
The court, which on May 14 deferred a decision on Sahara's
bid to obtain bail for Roy, has previously said that Sahara
would need to make an initial payment of $1.6 billion to secure
Roy's release and pay the rest once he was out on bail.
Sahara, which has assets ranging from a Formula One team to
TV channels, had been in talks to refinance the Grosvenor and
two other overseas hotels to raise money to bail Roy.
Consultant Deloitte has been appointed administrator of
Sahara Grosvenor House Hospitality Ltd, which owns the long
leasehold title to the London hotel. Property consultant Jones
Lang LaSalle (JLL) is advising on the sale.
