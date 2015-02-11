(Adds details, comments from lawyer, deal background)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Feb 11 India's Supreme Court has asked
conglomerate Sahara to submit a fresh plan for raising funds
against its properties after the collapse of negotiations with a
U.S.-based firm last week, an independent lawyer advising the
court on the case said.
Sahara has struggled to raise cash to fund bail for its
jailed boss Subrata Roy. Last week it described as forged a Bank
of America letter intended to show that U.S.-based Mirach
Capital had enough funds to arrange a $2 billion deal.
Sahara had been in funding talks with Mirach for months, to
pull together a deal that would have involved refinancing the
conglomerate's overseas hotels, including New York's Plaza and
Grosvenor House in London. Mirach has denied forging the bank
letter.
"I mentioned the matter (in the court) because of the
allegations and counter-allegations between Mirach and Sahara,"
Shekhar Naphade, an independent lawyer advising the Supreme
Court on the case against Sahara boss Subrata Roy, told Reuters.
The court then asked Sahara to submit a new fundraising
plan, Naphade said. "As and when they make the application we
will see," he said, adding the case would resume in the court
after Sahara submits the proposal.
A spokesman for Sahara and Mirach's Chief Executive Saransh
Sharma did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment on the latest development.
When it accused the U.S.-based firm of forging the Bank of
America letter underpinning the refinancing deal Sahara did not
explicitly state that deal talks with Mirach had ended, but
Naphade said there were no ongoing discussions.
"The deal with Mirach is over, they (Sahara lawyers) said
openly in the court," Naphade said.
Sahara chairman Roy has been held in a New Delhi jail since
last March on contempt charges after he failed to comply with a
court order to repay investors in a bond scheme that was later
ruled to be illegal.
Roy, who during his heyday socialized with presidents and
film stars, is being held on $1.6 billion bail, the largest ever
in India.
(Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques and Keith Weir)