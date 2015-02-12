MUMBAI Feb 12 India's Sahara said on Thursday
it was taking legal action against the U.S.-based firm Mirach
Capital Group after the collapse of talks between them to raise
funds against some of the Indian group's properties including
New York's Plaza hotel.
Last week, Sahara described as forged a Bank of America
letter intended to show Mirach had enough funds to arrange a $2
billion deal, which involved refinancing its overseas hotels,
including Plaza and Grosvenor House in London.
Sahara said in a statement on Thursday it was initiating
civil and criminal legal action in India and the United States
for "gross criminal conduct" of Mirach and its officials that
led to the deal collapse.
Mirach Chief Executive Saransh Sharma did not immediately
respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Mark Potter)