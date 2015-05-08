MUMBAI May 8 India's Sahara, a sprawling
conglomerate that ranges from media to property and Formula One
racing, has agreed to pay the full $1.6 billion in bail to
release its jailed boss, Indian television channels reported on
Friday.
CNBC TV18 reported Sahara would pay the amount it still owes
by next week.
Subrata Roy has been held in jail for more than a year after
Sahara failed to comply with a court order to refund billions of
dollars to investors in a bond programme that was ruled illegal.
Sahara has in the past made several failed attempts to raise
the bail money.
($1 = 63.9700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)