MUMBAI, March 23 India's Supreme Court on Monday
gave conglomerate Sahara another three months to come up with a
final proposal to raise funds against its assets to secure bail
for its founder Subrata Roy, who has been held in a New Delhi
jail for more than a year.
Sahara has made several failed attempts to raise $1.6
billion in bail money. Roy was jailed after Sahara failed to
comply with a court order to refund billions of dollars to
investors in a bond programme that was ruled illegal.
The Supreme Court last week gave Sahara, a sprawling
conglomerate that ranges from property to Formula One motor
racing, a final chance to raise funds in order to bail out Roy.
On Monday, the country's top court allowed Sahara to sell
part of its Aamby Valley township outside Mumbai, which has
luxury villas and a golf course, to raise funds.
