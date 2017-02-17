* Deadline to seal SAIL-ArcelorMittal joint venture ends in
By Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI, Feb 17 A proposed joint venture
between state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd and
ArcelorMittal SA to build an $897 million automotive
steel plant in India has hit an impasse, with the two
disagreeing on key terms, officials said.
India's biggest state-owned steel company and the world's
No. 1 producer of the metal signed a deal in May 2015 to set up
a plant for automotive grades to tap rising demand in one of the
world's fastest growing steel markets and a major car export
hub.
After a series of failed attempts to hammer out several
sticking points - the most important being a revenue-sharing
formula - negotiations have come to a standstill, the sources
said.
A deadline to close the deal ends in May.
ArcelorMittal declined to comment. A SAIL spokesman said the
negotiations are still in progress.
SAIL, which has been posting losses for seven straight
quarters, was hoping the joint venture will help it move to
higher grades of steel in the automotive segment, dominated by
private players such as Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel
Ltd.
A separate technical tie-up between South Korean steel major
POSCO and SAIL has also failed to take off.
A collapse of the proposed joint venture with ArcelorMittal
would further hamper its efforts at a turnaround, and would add
to steel ministry's headache when the government is looking to
sell its stakes in three of SAIL's loss-making units.
Failure to close the deal would also hurt billionaire Laxmi
Niwas Mittal-controlled ArcelorMittal, which had been looking at
the deal as a way to expand its presence in India, one of the
most lucrative markets in the world.
Late last year, India's steel ministry expressed hopes that
the joint venture would be finalised by December 2016 and last
month SAIL chairman said he was seeking a fair share of return.
But talks between SAIL and ArcelorMittal hit a major
obstacle when SAIL objected to a revenue-sharing structure that
it believed would lead to a loss of up to 4 billion rupees
($59.69 million) a year, said three government officials, who
did not wish to be identified because they are not authorised to
talk to the media.
SAIL also opposed a payment timeline to access
ArcelorMittal's technology and demanded a higher price for
supplying low-grade steel for the proposed joint venture, these
officials said.
Further, ArcelorMittal wanted an upfront fee for its
technology, while SAIL wanted to pay it over time, the officials
said.
ArcelorMittal also asked for a franchise fee, which SAIL
believed would be a big drain on its finances, they said.
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Kim Coghill)