MUMBAI Feb 9 Steel Authority of India plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($50.5 million) through 5-year bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The issue has a call option at the end of the third year, the sources said.

The funds will be raised through a book building process, and the company has set a ceiling of 9.10 percent for the bids.

