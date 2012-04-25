UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
MUMBAI, April 25 Steel Authority of India plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.43 million) in 5-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The company has set a ceiling of 9.20 percent for the bids, and arrangers have to send in bids on April 27, the document showed. ($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.