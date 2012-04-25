MUMBAI, April 25 Steel Authority of India plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($28.43 million) in 5-year bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company has set a ceiling of 9.20 percent for the bids, and arrangers have to send in bids on April 27, the document showed. ($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)