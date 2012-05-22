MUMBAI, May 22 Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.48 million) via sale of 10-year structured bonds at 9.30 percent, two sources involved in the deal said on Tuesday.

The bonds are redeemable at par in five equal instalments, they said.

SAIL PF, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are some of the investors in the deal, the sources said.

($1 = 54.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)