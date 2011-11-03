Nov 3 Three months ended Sept. 30.

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 4.95 vs 10.60

Net sales 109.80 vs 106.03

NOTE: State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd is India's largest domestic producer of the alloy.

A Reuters poll of 10 brokerages had estimated net profit for the fiscal second quarter at 8.56 billion rupees on net sales of 112.7 billion. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)