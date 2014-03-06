BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings profit for year decreases 24.1 pct
* Group's profit for year decreased by 24.1 pct from RMB1.403 billion in 2015 to RMB1.064 billion in 2016
PANAJI, India, March 6 A consortium led by India's Steel Authority of India Ltd, the country's second-biggest steelmaker, hopes to buy coal assets in Poland in the next few months, Chairman C. S. Verma said on Thursday.
Most steel producers in India, the world's third-largest coal importer, depend on overseas coal shipments and are trying to buy mines in Africa and Europe.
SAIL-led International Coal Ventures Private Ltd (ICVL), whose five participating firms are all state-owned or state-controlled, has been scouting for mines since 2009.
Verma said they had already invested in due diligence for the Polish assets.
JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest steel maker, has already bought U.S. mines that produce the coal used in steel making.
India's coal imports rose 21 percent to 152 million tonnes last year, with most of that being thermal coal used to generate power, according to Delhi-based research firm OreTeam. (Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. Republicans' proposed healthcare plan to unravel Obamacare likely will be changed to adjust its tax credits to help older Americans buy health insurance coverage, two Republican lawmakers said on Friday.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Italy would be unwise to undo labour market reforms passed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, Angel Gurría, the head of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday just before a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.