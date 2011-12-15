MUMBAI Dec 15 A unit of France's Saint Gobain will pay 9.5 billion rupees ($176.9 million) to buy Electrotherm (India)'s ductile iron pipes business, the Indian firm said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Saint Gobain will also buy 100 percent of Electrotherm's unit that runs the pipes business and pay additional value of working capital at the time of deal closure, the Indian firm said.

"The transaction will enable Electrotherm to focus on its core businesses of engineering and steel and also reduce debt," Avinash Bhandari, joint managing director of Electrotherm, said in a statement.

KPMG Corporate Finance advised Electrotherm on the deal.

($1 = 53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing Tony Munroe)