NEW DELHI Nov 4 India's Supreme Court on Friday
granted bail to Ramalinga Raju, founder and former chairman of
outsourcing firm Satyam Computer Services Ltd, in a $1.5 billion
financial fraud case, after the federal investigative agency
failed to file charges on time.
The Central Bureau of Investigation did not file a
charge-sheet against Raju within the statutory period, according
to a court order seen by Reuters.
According to Indian law, charge sheet against an accused has
to be filed within 90 days of arrest.
Raju, a management graduate from Ohio University who founded
Satyam in 1987, shocked investors in January 2009 when he said
the firm's profits had been overstated for years and assets
falsified in a fraud allegedly worth more than $1.5 billion.
In November 2010, he surrendered to a lower court in south
India after the Supreme Court in August cancelled a bail granted
to him by a lower court in Hyderabad, where Satyam is based.
In an auction in April last year, Satyam was sold to Indian
IT firm Tech Mahindra , majority-owned by automaker
Mahindra & Mahindra and part-owned by British telecoms
firm BT Plc .
It was subsequently renamed Mahindra Satyam .
(Reporting by R. Venkatraman; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing
by Rajesh Pandathil)