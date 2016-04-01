(Adds Indian government spokesman comment on U.S.-Saudi joint
sanctions on Pakistan-based militant group, paragraphs 10-11)
By Rupam Jain
NEW DELHI, April 1 Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday is part of a diplomatic
effort to put pressure on arch rival Pakistan by forging ties
with some of Islamabad's closest allies, Indian ruling party and
government officials said.
Modi is expected to sign trade agreements, including
contracts to secure investment for infrastructure projects, and
offer security and military cooperation, such as training and
joint exercises, the officials said.
The Indian premier's visit is just over seven months after
he travelled to another Pakistan ally, the United Arab Emirates,
and signed a security cooperation agreement that includes
regular meetings between top security advisers.
"It's simple. We have to do everything to deal with Pakistan
- use economics, strategy and emotional ties to win the hearts
of Islamabad's friends," said Ram Madhav, national general
secretary of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan have fought three
wars since independence in 1947, two of them over Kashmir. New
Delhi has long accused Islamabad of sponsoring a separatist
movement and militancy in the Himalayan region. Pakistan denies
the charge and accuses India of occupying Kashmir and fomenting
trouble in its restive provinces, like Baluchistan.
New Delhi has been frustrated that often its ties with
countries have been coloured by concerns about its relationship
with Pakistan. One foreign ministry official said the Saudis
tended to bring up Pakistan during discussions with India.
Government officials described Modi's diplomatic push as an
effort to "de-hyphenate" India from Pakistan, especially as New
Delhi tries to play a bigger geopolitical role in Asia to
counter China's influence.
Stronger relationships with Pakistan's allies can help India
get a more sympathetic hearing on global and regional forums and
put pressure on Islamabad to rein in militants.
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia and the United States imposed
joint sanctions targeting the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba
militant group blamed for the 2008 attacks in
Mumbai.
In Washington on Friday, where Modi was attending a summit
on nuclear security, Indian government spokesman Vikas Swarup
welcomed the move.
"Countries working against terror entities - particularly
entities that have targeted India repeatedly - is I think a
welcome development," he told reporters.
RIGHT TIMING
Until now, India's relationship with Saudi Arabia has been
driven primarily by trade and the Indian diaspora in the Middle
East. Saudi Arabia is India's top energy supplier and home to
more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates.
Over the past few years, there has been some cooperation on
security between the two countries, with Riyadh deporting four
most wanted fugitives to India.
Modi will look to broaden those ties, with one foreign
ministry official saying healthcare, education, religious
tourism and labour reforms would also be key talking points.
Still, there are limits to what New Delhi can hope to
achieve. The relationship between Pakistan and the Saudis goes
back decades, based in their shared Sunni Muslim heritage.
Saudi Arabia has long been a source of financial aid for
Islamabad. In 2014, the Saudis gave Pakistan $1.5 billion as a
"gift" to shore up its foreign reserves.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spent time in
political exile in Saudi Arabia in the 2000s, after he was
ousted in a military coup.
But Indian officials said the timing was right for Modi's
visit, as relations between Riyadh and Islamabad enter a rough
patch.
Pakistan declined to provide ships, aircraft and troops to
the Saudi-led fight to halt Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in
Yemen last year. It has also sought to avoid taking sides in the
escalating dispute between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"Pakistan knows that relations with Saudi have come to a
low. That doesn't mean that India can fill that gap," said Zahid
Hussain, a former newspaper editor in Pakistan. "But certainly
this is part of Modi's diplomatic offensive in the region."
(Additional reporting by Doug Busvine in NEW DELHI, Asad Hashim
and Mehreen Zahra-Malik in ISLAMABAD and David Brunnstrom in
WASHINGTON; Editing by Nick Macfie and Grant McCool)