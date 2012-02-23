NEW DELHI Feb 23 India has sought an additional 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil producer, for 2012/13, the Indian junior oil minister said on Thursday, as a replacement for a cut in supplies from sanctions-hit Iran.

Saudi Arabia is the biggest oil supplier to India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, and is the only oil producer with significant spare capacity to replace any fall in supply from its regional rival Iran.

Iran has offered extra oil supplies to Asian buyers as it seeks to retain market share in the face of western sanctions aimed at stopping Tehran using its nuclear programme to develop weapons. Iran denies it has such an ambition.

While India has said it will not implement the sanctions, it, along with China and Japan, are planning cuts of at least 10 percent in Iranian crude imports as U.S. measures make it difficult for the top Asian buyers to keep doing business with the OPEC producer. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)