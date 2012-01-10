Jan 10 India's central bank is unlikely to cut banks' cash reserve ratio at its Jan 24 policy review, the chairman of State Bank of India, the country's largest state-run lender said on Tuesday.

"CRR cut is unlikely - that is my personal view. But, we have asked them (RBI) to pay interest on it," Pratip Chaudhuri said.

The ratio currently stands at 6 percent.

He said it would be difficult for banks to lower deposit rates in the current environment of high interest rates.

