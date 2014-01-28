MUMBAI Jan 28 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, expects a small rise in deposit rates, Chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya told reporters after the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

She did not specify the extent of increase.

Earlier in the day, the RBI unexpectedly raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points but said that if consumer price inflation eases as projected it does not foresee further near-term tightening.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)