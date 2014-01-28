BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust says Richard Chess and Alan Merten inform board their intention to retire from board
* On March 21, Richard B. Chess and Alan G. Merten informed board of trustees of co that they intend to retire from board
MUMBAI Jan 28 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, expects a small rise in deposit rates, Chairwoman Arundhati Bhattacharya told reporters after the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday.
She did not specify the extent of increase.
Earlier in the day, the RBI unexpectedly raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points but said that if consumer price inflation eases as projected it does not foresee further near-term tightening.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* On March 21, Richard B. Chess and Alan G. Merten informed board of trustees of co that they intend to retire from board
VIENNA, March 22 The head of property firm CA Immo said Immofinanz must shed its Russian assets by the end of the fourth quarter for merger talks, which are currently stopped, to be completed in time for shareholder meetings in May 2018.
* Gemalto plummets after results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)