Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 5 India's State Bank Of India does not expect its overseas borrowing costs to rise "significantly" but sees medium-term note borrowing costs rising 1-2 basis points, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday, a day after Moody's cut the bank's ratings.
The country's largest bank is currently borrowing overseas funds at LIBOR plus 220-225 basis points, Chaudhuri told television news channel ET Now.
Moody's on Tuesday downgraded the standalone rating for State Bank of India, citing "modest" capital and weakening asset quality. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.