MUMBAI Oct 5 India's State Bank Of India does not expect its overseas borrowing costs to rise "significantly" but sees medium-term note borrowing costs rising 1-2 basis points, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday, a day after Moody's cut the bank's ratings.

The country's largest bank is currently borrowing overseas funds at LIBOR plus 220-225 basis points, Chaudhuri told television news channel ET Now.

Moody's on Tuesday downgraded the standalone rating for State Bank of India, citing "modest" capital and weakening asset quality. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in Mumbai ;Editing by Sunil Nair)