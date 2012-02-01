UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
MUMBAI Feb 1 State Bank of India , the country's biggest lender, could ease lending rates even before the country's central bank cuts rates, its Chief Financial Officer Diwakar Gupta said.
The Reserve Bank of India cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points last week, signaling a policy shift towards reviving growth after nearly two years of fighting inflation.
It had raised rates 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011, slowing demand for credit in Asia's third-largest economy.
Indian banks are expected to reduce rates for segments that are seeing higher demand for credit and lower level of defaults, but have not set any timeframe. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.