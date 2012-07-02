MUMBAI, July 2 State Bank of India has mandated six banks for a dollar bond issue of at least $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue said on Monday.

The country's biggest lender has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS for the bond sale, they said.

SBI officials were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey)