MUMBAI, July 12 State Bank of India will meet investors starting on Monday for an overseas bond issue aimed at rasiing between $1 billion and $2 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The investor meetings will be held during the week in Hong Kong, Singapore, London, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Frankfurt and Zurich, they said.

The country's biggest lender has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS for the bond sale.

The dollar-denominated senior notes offering will be subject to market conditions, they said.

