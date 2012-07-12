MUMBAI, July 12 State Bank of India
will meet investors starting on Monday for an overseas bond
issue aimed at rasiing between $1 billion and $2 billion, two
sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The investor meetings will be held during the week in Hong
Kong, Singapore, London, New York, Los Angeles, Boston,
Frankfurt and Zurich, they said.
The country's biggest lender has picked Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP
Morgan and UBS for the bond sale.
The dollar-denominated senior notes offering will be subject
to market conditions, they said.
