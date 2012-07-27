MUMBAI, July 27 State Bank of India's asset quality is improving compared to last year, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on the sidelines of a news conference after announcing its $1.25 billion bond issue.

He did not give any further details citing a silent period ahead of the earnings.

India's biggest lender will post April-June quarterly results on Aug. 8, Chaudhuri added.

The comments came after SBI shares slumped as much as 3.8 percent on Friday as a rise in non-performing assets at Punjab National Bank and Union Bank sparked concerns about asset quality in the government-run banking sector.

