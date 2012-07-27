MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil boosts Saudi, Kuwait rebounds but Egypt slips
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
MUMBAI, July 27 State Bank of India's asset quality is improving compared to last year, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on the sidelines of a news conference after announcing its $1.25 billion bond issue.
He did not give any further details citing a silent period ahead of the earnings.
India's biggest lender will post April-June quarterly results on Aug. 8, Chaudhuri added.
The comments came after SBI shares slumped as much as 3.8 percent on Friday as a rise in non-performing assets at Punjab National Bank and Union Bank sparked concerns about asset quality in the government-run banking sector.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago