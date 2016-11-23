(Refiles to add dropped word "by" in last paragraph)
MUMBAI Nov 23 India's market regulator on
Wednesday relaxed rules for so-called angel funds in a bid to
boost more investments into the country's start-ups, in what has
been a key initiative under Chairman U.K. Sinha.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) raised the
total number of angel investors allowed to invest in a scheme to
200 from 49 and reduced the minimum investment amount to 2.5
million rupees ($36,411.04) from 5 million rupees.
Angel investors will be allowed to invest up to 25 percent
of their funds in overseas start-ups, SEBI said in a statement
after a board meeting on Wednesday.
The regulator allowed angel funds to invest in start-ups
that were incorporated five years before the date of investment,
compared with the previous limit of three years, and cut the
lock-in period to one year from three years.
Under Sinha, SEBI has taken steps to promote start-ups,
including an initiative to create a separate listing market that
has so far failed to gain much traction.
SEBI also said listed companies owned by private equity (PE)
firms have to seek shareholder approval before entering into
performance-based compensation agreements with executives.
The final rules were broadly unchanged from draft guidelines
issued in September, when SEBI had expressed concerns about
potential corporate governance issues at listed companies owned
by PE funds.
SEBI allowed foreign portfolio investors to invest in
unlisted debt securities and securitised debt instruments as
part of efforts to attract more flows into debt markets, in line
with a recent announcement by the country's central bank.
($1 = 68.6605 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)