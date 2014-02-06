BRIEF-KWG Property says FY profit attributable RMB 3.46 bln, up 1.4 pct
* Revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 amounted to rmb8,865.3 million, an increase of 6.3%
NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's finance ministry has extended Upendra Kumar Sinha's tenure as head of the country's securities regulator by two years, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
"Sinha has been given two years' extension," a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.
Another senior finance ministry official separately confirmed the extension for Sinha.
The extension gives the career bureaucrat more time to continue pursuing reforms aimed at bringing more transparency to stock markets.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Writing by Himank Sharma in MUMBAI; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* FY revenue 1.1 million zlotys ($278,305) versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago
* Fitch says IFRS 9 capital impact may differ widely across EU banks