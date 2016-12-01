BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
MUMBAI Dec 1 India's capital markets regulator on Thursday said bourses must allow connectivity between co-location servers of brokers housed in different exchanges.
Amending the rules governing co-location facilities, or servers placed near exchanges to maximise trading speed, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said bourses must 'ensure complete control and jurisdiction' over their co-location facility.
They should also submit a quarterly compliance reporting regarding any outsourcing services, the market regulator said.
The exchanges must offer 'direct connectivity between servers of a stock broker placed in co-location facility of a recognised stock exchange and servers of the same stock broker placed in co-location facility of a different recognised stock exchanges,' SEBI said.
It added exchanges will also need to implement these changes within a month.
For statement: bit.ly/2gbnTBP
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
* Says confirms loan portfolio sale effect is 1.64 billion eur
* Said on Thursday that it deposited at the court in Genoa the appeal against the court's decision of Jan. 18