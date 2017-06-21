(Adds quotes, details)
By Rajendra Jadhav and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, June 21 India's markets regulator on
Wednesday allowed hedge funds registered as category III
Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to invest in commodity
derivatives as clients, opening up the market to institutional
investors for the first time.
The action by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
marks a milestone in Asia's third-biggest economy, which allowed
futures trading in commodities since 2003. But it will still
keep out foreign investors, banks, mutual funds and other
institutions from investing in derivatives.
The move to open up to category III AIFs, licenses that are
mainly granted to hedge funds, could expand liquidity in the
market, thus providing companies more hedging opportunities and
improving price discovery.
Category III AIFs may participate in all commodity
derivative products, but will not be able to invest more than 10
percent of the investable funds in one underlying commodity,
SEBI said in a statement.
These investors will also be allowed to use leverage, SEBI
said.
"The commodity derivatives markets in India lack the desired
liquidity and depth for efficient price discovery and price risk
management," SEBI said.
Market participants such as National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange Ltd welcomed SEBI's plan given volumes in
Indian commodity futures have fallen to 67 trillion rupees
($1.04 trillion) in 2015/16 from 170 trillion rupees in 2012/13.
"The presence of AIFs, will spur the infusion of research
based information, capital, innovation and new trading
strategies in India's commodity markets," Mrugank Paranjape,
managing director of Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd
.
Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius), Blackstone GPV
Capital, Matthews Asia Growth Fund and InterContinental Exchange
(ICE) are among foreign investors that hold stakes in Indian
commodity exchanges, which would benefit from increased trading.
The move to open up commodity derivatives to hedge funds
will now raise hopes India will gradually open commodity markets
to other participants.
SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi took over in March, pledging to
make developing commodity markets a key plank of his tenure.
"The market regulator has opened window for institutional
investors. Gradually we can expect participation of banks and
mutual funds," said Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and
currencies at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.
($1 = 64.5000 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)