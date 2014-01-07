MUMBAI Jan 7 India's market regulator on
Tuesday asked investors to settle over-the-counter trades in
securitised debt through registered clearing houses, expanding
regulatory oversight over a more opaque segment of markets.
India already mandates that government bonds and corporate
debt be settled through clearing houses.
Investors including domestic mutual funds and foreign
institutional investors will also have to start reporting trades
in securitised debt to exchanges within 15 minutes of the
execution from April 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI) said in a circular.
In August last year, the Reserve Bank had asked all entities
it regulates to report their secondary market over-the-counter
trades in securitised debt products within 15 minutes of the
trade on the reporting platform.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)