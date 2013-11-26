BRIEF-Entra issues commercial paper; first tranche of NOK 400 million
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017
MUMBAI Nov 26 India's stock market regulator issued draft rules on Tuesday aimed at allowing listed companies to make frequent debt issuances after filing for a shelf prospectus.
Currently only banks and financial institutions are allowed to raise debt through a shelf offering, a common feature in bond markets used by frequent issuers, or those that want to raise funds in tranches across a period of time.
As per the existing norms, companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), have to seek fresh approvals every time they need to sell debt.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) draft rules issued on Tuesday would allow companies to issue non-convertible debentures through a shelf offering, subject to certain conditions including a minimal "AA" credit rating and net worth of at least 5 billion indian rupees ($80 million).
Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs) and companies that are eligible to issue tax-free bonds, will also be allowed to make issuances through a single shelf offering, the draft rules said.
For the draft rules, click ($1 = 62.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BERLIN, March 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record current account surplus, setting the stage for a heated debate on trade when G20 policymakers meet next week.
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit