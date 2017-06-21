MUMBAI, June 21 India's markets regulator on
Wednesday tightened regulations on offshore derivatives by
increasing fees and banning the sales of certain products, while
at the same time easing registration rules for foreign portfolio
investors.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said its board
had decided to impose a fee of $1,000 every three years,
starting from April 1 this year, on each offshore derivative
instrument (ODI) subscriber to be collected by the issuer.
SEBI also said it would prohibit ODIs that track derivatives
except for those issued for hedging purposes, in a statement
issued at the conclusion of its quarterly board meeting.
The regulator added it would ease some rules for foreign
portfolio investors, including expanding the eligible
jurisdictions for registration under this category to more
countries with diplomatic tie-ups with India.
The move is intended to steer more funds to register as
foreign portfolio investors instead of investing through ODIs
that track Indian assets, which are harder to oversee for Indian
regulators.
For full statement see: bit.ly/2tNpHr0
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael
Nam)