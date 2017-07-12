India regulator asks for feedback to grow equity derivatives market

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday solicited feedback from market participants on how to grow and develop equity derivative markets in the country.

SEBI said it would seek discussion in a wide range of topics related to derivatives, including whether to introduce derivatives on stock indices, as well as setting minimum contract sizes and open position limits for equity derivatives.

Market participants were asked to submit comments by Aug. 10.

For full statement see: bit.ly/2u8Qr90