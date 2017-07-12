FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
India regulator asks for feedback to grow equity derivatives market
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 17 hours ago

India regulator asks for feedback to grow equity derivatives market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday solicited feedback from market participants on how to grow and develop equity derivative markets in the country.

SEBI said it would seek discussion in a wide range of topics related to derivatives, including whether to introduce derivatives on stock indices, as well as setting minimum contract sizes and open position limits for equity derivatives.

Market participants were asked to submit comments by Aug. 10.

For full statement see: bit.ly/2u8Qr90

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.