MUMBAI Jan 27 The Securities and Exchange Board
of India announced on Friday new measures for exchanges listing
on a rival bourse to resolve any potential conflicts of
interest, including closer oversight from an independent panel
set up by the regulator.
The rules come as BSE Ltd gears up to list on bigger rival
National Stock Exchange on Feb. 3, after its up to 12.4 billion
rupees ($182.23 million) initial public offering was heavily
oversubscribed.
Among the new measures, SEBI said exchanges may appeal to an
independent panel at the bourse in which they are listed when it
feels "aggrieved" by a source of potential conflict.
The exchange can also submit any complaints to an
independent panel to be set up by SEBI to provide "independent
oversight and review" and to monitor potential conflicts on a
regular basis.
Concerns over conflicts of interest rose after the National
Stock Exchange appealed to SEBI to be allowed to list on its own
exchange, saying listing on another bourse would expose it to
regulation by a rival.
SEBI, however, rejected that appeal, and NSE last month went
ahead with an application on the BSE. The application has yet to
win SEBI approval.
($1 = 68.0442 Indian rupees)
