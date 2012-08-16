Aug 16 Indian companies will be allowed to achieve the minimum 25 percent public shareholding rule through the allocation of bonus or rights shares, the chief of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) U.K. Sinha said on Thursday.

Indian market regulations have stipulated that all listed companies must have a minimum 25 percent public shareholding by June 2013.

The move would force many controlling stakeholders to pare down their shares, but many companies have failed to meet this because of poor market conditions.

The regulator also announced a slew of measures, including those relating to expense ratios and taxation, to boost the asset management industry, which has been badly hit by sluggish markets and recent changes in regulations.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rafael Nam)