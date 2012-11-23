MUMBAI Nov 23 India's market regulator will
soon announce measures to protect investors against stock
crashes after a set of erroneous orders from an Indian broker
sent shares tumbling last month, Securities and Exchange Board
of India chairman U.K. Sinha said on Friday.
SEBI has been working on measures after misplaced orders
worth more than $125 milion sent the broader NSE index
falling as much as 15.5 percent in October, before trading was
halted for around 15 minutes.
"We are going to take some measures so that there is some
pre-check in orders, pricing and there are some other checks
also introduced," as the market regulator looks to avoid similar
incidents, Sinha said.
Sinha did not give further specifics or say when the
measures would be introduced.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil
Nair)