NEW DELHI Jan 14 Indian mutual funds will be
allowed to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and
infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), the market regulator
said on Saturday, a move aimed at boosting investor interest in
such alternative investments.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had been
working on easing regulations on REITs and InvITs to woo more
investors to India's capital-starved property sector.
A fund would not be able to invest more than 5 percent of
its net asset value in units of a single issuer of REIT or
InvITs, the regulator said in a statement.
The maximum allowed investment in the alternative
instruments by a single fund would be capped at 10 percent, it
added.
REITs or InvITs are listed entities that invest in
rent-yielding assets and distribute most of their income to
shareholders as dividends.
The decisions were taken during SEBI's board meeting in
western Indian city of Jaipur.
