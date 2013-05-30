MUMBAI May 30 India's capital markets regulator
said on Thursday it would increase the number of stocks that are
allowed to be used for borrowing and lending, thus relaxing
short-selling rules.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it
would allow stocks that meet several criteria, including average
monthly turnover of at least 1 billion rupees ($17.80 million),
to be used under the country's securities lending and borrowing
(SLB) programme. For SEBI release, click on (link.reuters.com/ref58t)
Until now, a limited set of stocks that traded in the
futures and options markets were allowed to be borrowed and
lent.
The SLB programme was launched by SEBI in 2008 to improve
its oversight of the short-sale of stocks, but the mechanism has
been criticised by investors for being too stringent.
Separately, the regulator also relaxed regulations for share
sales done via the offer for sale (OFS) mechanism.
Companies will now be allowed to announce an OFS with less
than a day's notice as opposed to the prior guideline that
mandated such announcements be made at least 24 hours before the
opening of the offer. For SEBI release, click on (link.reuters.com/xef58t)
($1 = 56.1850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)