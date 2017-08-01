India's market regulator sets up panel to curb insider trading

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Tuesday it set up a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation.

The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at National Stock Exchange.

The Committee on Fair Market Conduct - led by the government's former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan - includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and SEBI, the regulator said in a statement.

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, SEBI added. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)