NEW DELHI, Sept 13 Two consortia have proposed to build semiconductor wafer fabrication units in India, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Kapil Sibal, told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

One of the consortia comprises International Business Machines, India's Jaiprakash Associates and Israel's Tower Jazz.

The second comprises Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, STMicroelectronics and Silterra, Sibal said.

The investments in the first fabrication unit total 263 billion rupees, while the second unit will have 252.5 billion rupees. (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi, writing by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Jijo Jacob)