MUMBAI Indian stocks ended marginally weaker on Thursday in low volume trade, dragged down by financials after a report from the central bank on Wednesday raised concerns over weak corporate balance sheets and bad loans among banks.

Shares of ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) ended down 1.49 percent.

The Sensex ended down 0.04 percent, while the Nifty lost 0.06 percent.

However, the indexes posted their second consecutive weekly gain, up about 1.3 percent each.

Indian financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

