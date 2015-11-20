The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Indian shares made modest gains on Friday but recorded their first weekly gain in four as consumer goods stocks rose after a panel recommended a 23.55 percent pay hike for current and former government employees.

The Nifty ended 0.18 percent higher after gaining as much as 0.81 percent earlier in the day.

The Sensex ended 0.1 percent higher after gaining as much as 0.84 percent earlier.

For the week, the Sensex gained 1 percent while the Nifty rose 1.22 percent, recording their best weekly performance since the week ended on Oct. 9.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)