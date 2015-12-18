A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Indian stock markets fell on Friday after the government cut its growth forecast, but indexes recorded their biggest weekly gains in more than two months after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates without any disruptions to global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.05 percent lower after rising for four consecutive sessions.

For the week, it gained about 2 percent, its biggest since the week ended on Oct. 9.

The benchmark BSE Sensex lost 1.1 percent at close but gained 1.9 percent for the week, also its biggest weekly gain since Oct. 9.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)