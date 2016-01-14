Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets fell on Thursday in a highly volatile day, where the Sensex swung about 545 points, as stocks mirrored falls in Asia and Europe while better-than-expected earnings from Infosys (INFY.NS) helped cushion losses.

The broader Nifty ended 0.34 percent lower after rising as much as 0.56 percent earlier in the day. The index fell as much as 1.57 percent earlier.

The benchmark Sensex ended 0.33 percent lower after rising as much as 0.66 percent. It fell as much as 1.53 percent.

