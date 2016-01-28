A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets ended slightly lower on Thursday after short-covering tied to the expiry of derivatives lifted some shares, while broader gains were capped after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept open the prospect of more rate hikes this year.

The broader Nifty ended 0.18 percent lower, while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.09 percent.

Investors will keep an eye out for quarterly earnings of ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) expected post market close.

