A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

India's stock markets inched higher on Friday but posted their biggest weekly falls since July 2009 as disappointing corporate earnings and weak global markets hit sentiment.

The broader Nifty ended 0.07 percent higher, but closed the week down 6.78 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.15 percent, but lost 6.62 percent on the week.

Both indexes posted their biggest percentage declines since July 2009.

Asian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Friday as concerns about the health of European banks further threatened a global economy already under strain from falling oil prices and slowdowns in China and other emerging markets.

(Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)