The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Indian stock markets edged higher on Friday, posting their best weekly gain in more than four years, tracking gains in Asian markets and on improved risk appetite after the government unveiled a fiscally prudent budget earlier this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.16 percent to close at 24,646.48, while the broader Nifty gained 0.13 percent to end at 7,485.35.

Both the indexes gained nearly 6.5 percent this week, their biggest weekly gain since December 2011.

The Indian stock market is closed on Monday for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Anand Basu)