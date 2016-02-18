Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets rose more than 1 percent on Thursday to post its second straight day of gains as energy and mining stocks were boosted by a rise in crude oil prices, even as European shares faltered after poor corporate results.

Asian stocks also rose across the board as crude oil steadied on hopes that big producers will cap output.

The NSE Nifty rose 1.17 percent to 7,191.75, not far from the session's high of 7,215.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 1.14 percent to close at 23,649.22.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)