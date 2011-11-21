NEW DELHI Nov 21 Iron ore exports from India, usually the world's third biggest supplier of the steel making ingredient, may fall by a third to 65-70 million tonnes in the year to March 2012, the head of a major exporter, Sesa Goa, said.

The western state of Goa, which was the top exporter last year, may ship 45-50 million tonnes, down from 54.42 million tonnes in the year earlier period, Sesa Goa Managing Director P.K. Mukherjee said.

He added that any mining ban in the state would hit exports from Goa.

"If you see Goa's contribution, then you can work out what impact a ban can have on exports," Mukherjee said at an iron ore event here. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)